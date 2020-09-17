Man allegedly prevents victim from contacting authorities

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cape Vincent man is accused of pulling a Clayton woman back into her home by her hair to keep her from leaving and contacting police.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Wayne Aldrich also grabbed the victim’s cell phone during the Sunday night incident and smashed it onto the driveway while she was trying to call for help.
He’s also accused of damaging several items inside her home.
Aldrich was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned in Clayton village court and released on his own recognizance.
