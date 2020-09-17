Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening police with gun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were some tense moments between police and a man who allegedly threatened them with a gun.
It happened at a home at 809 Bronson Street in Watertown early Thursday afternoon.
According to city police, a man was on the phone with law enforcement, said he had a gun and threatened police if they responded.
“After hearing the threat, we did our best to clear the houses and keep people back,” said Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue of the Watertown Police Department.
A special response team rushed to the home with guns drawn.
Police said a negotiator and family member spoke with the man by phone to coax him to come out of the house peacefully, which he did. No weapons were displayed by the man.
The man was taken into custody, but not immediately charged. Police said they planned to search the home for a gun.
According to police, the man does not live at 809 Bronson Street. It’s believed the man made the threat to a law enforcement official he knows.
