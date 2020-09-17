Mask design contest open to St. Lawrence County students

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - If students have to wear masks every day at school, why not make it fun?
The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is holding a competition for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to design their own masks.
The winner will have their design printed on 16,000 masks, which will be given to schools across the county.
The idea came from the students in the Youth Bureau. They say they it will help provide access to masks and hopefully normalize wearing them.
“We’re really trying to make the youth feel more comfortable wearing masks, trying to reach as many as possible, and we figured having a friendly competition will make kids more likely to participate and more likely to wear masks in the future,” said Cole Siebels, Youth Advisory Board chairman.
“The whole purpose of developing this design a mask contest is to allow students to express creativity and by doing that were hoping to boost confidence and open dialogue between parents, students and educators,” said Alexa Backus, Youth Bureau director.
Go to the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau’s Facebook page to submit a design.
The deadline to submit is Tuesday, September 22.
