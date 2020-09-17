The Moody Blues Tribute - Live Stream - The Clayton Opera House

October 17

The Moody Blues Tribute - Live Stream - The Clayton Opera House
By Craig Thornton | September 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 10:11 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Live Streaming concert event October 17, 2020 To benefit the  Clayton Opera House Go Now!

Live from The Harlequin Theatre in London The Music of The Moody Blues - The Tribute Performing the music of The Moody Blues. All the hits plus deep cuts, recreated live, sounding as close to the initial recordings as you will ever hear. Help support the arts. You will receive a unique auto log-in link approximately one week before the event. One third of all the profits from your ticket purchase will go directly to the Clayton Opera House.

Tickets are just $15 and the show will be available for streaming for 2 weeks after the event.

