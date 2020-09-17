The Moody Blues Tribute - Live Stream - The Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Live Streaming concert event October 17, 2020 To benefit the Clayton Opera House Go Now!
Live from The Harlequin Theatre in London The Music of The Moody Blues - The Tribute Performing the music of The Moody Blues. All the hits plus deep cuts, recreated live, sounding as close to the initial recordings as you will ever hear. Help support the arts. You will receive a unique auto log-in link approximately one week before the event. One third of all the profits from your ticket purchase will go directly to the Clayton Opera House.
On October 17, 2020, Go Now! Live from The Harlequin Theatre in London will present The Music of The Moody Blues-The Tribute.
Performing the music of The Moody Blues. All the hits, plus deep cuts, recreated live, sounding as close to the initial recordings as you will ever hear.
Help support the arts and The Clayton Opera House. You will receive a unique auto log-in link approximately one week before the event. One third of all the profits from your ticket purchase will go directly to the Clayton Opera House.
Tickets are just $15 and the show will be available for streaming for 2 weeks after the event.
