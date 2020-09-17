Morning rain, then sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to feel like fall, even though the season doesn’t start until next week.
Thursday will likely be the last morning with mild temperatures into the foreseeable future.
Temperatures started in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s into the beginning of next week and there’s a risk of frost each day.
Thanks to a weak low-pressure system, there’s a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday morning. Skies clear for the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be clear and in the upper 30s overnight. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
It will be sunny Saturday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday and in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
