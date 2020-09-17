North country counties continue to take sales tax hits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region continues to suffer losses in sales tax revenues because of the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to a report released Thursday morning by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties all reported less revenue in August compared to the same month last year.
Jefferson County’s August revenue at $6.3 million is 14.1 percent lower than last year’s. It’s steady, though, when compared to July’s $6.2 million.
Lewis County’s $1 million is 5.2 percent lower than August of 2019, but dead even with July’s number.
St. Lawrence County was down 12.5 percent to $4.5 million, $100,000 shy of where it was in July.
For the year so far, Jefferson County is down 5.3 percent compared with January through August of 2019.
For the same period, Lewis County is down .4 percent and St. Lawrence County is down 1.7 percent.
Sales tax revenues for local governments statewide are down 7.8 percent in August of this year compared to last year and down 10.9 percent for the year so far.
