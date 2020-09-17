Ogdensburg man charged with felony marijuana possession

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man faces a felony marijuana possession charge after authorities allegedly found more than a pound of the drug in his vehicle.
State police say U.S. Border Patrol agents found the marijuana when they pulled over 21-year-old Evan Lewis on State Route 37 in the town of Lisbon on Wednesday.
He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Lewis was arraigned in Rossie town court and released on his own recognizance to appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.
