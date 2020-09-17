Political signs reported stolen in Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police in Norwood are reporting a rash of thefts – of political signs.
Police say several signs for both Republican and Democratic candidates were stolen around the village.
Police are investigating two of these complaints and others have been reported. They say they will investigate the complaints fully.
Police say they don’t know if one person or several are responsible.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call the Norwood Village Police Department at 315-353-2131.
