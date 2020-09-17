Potsdam Central reportedly has 1st COVID-19 case

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It appears the Potsdam Central School District has its first case of COVID-19.
A parent in the district posted a message from the superintendent on Facebook.
The message says in part, “In the interest of transparency, I am writing to inform you that there has been a positive case of COVID-19 within our district.”
It goes on to say all cases will be reported to New York’s school COVID report card website.
As of now, the website does not show any positive cases in the district, but the last test numbers reported were from earlier in the week.
This possible case comes on the heels of two Watertown remote learners who also tested positive.
