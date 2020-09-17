Richard A. Terrance “Sakokwenionkwas”, 77, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard A. Terrance “Sakokwenionkwas”, 77, of 521 State Route 37, went back to the Spirit World on Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Richard was born October 23, 1942 in Akwesasne, the son of the late Beeman and Rose (Jacobs) Terrance. He attended St. Regis Mohawk and Salmon River Central School. Richard was an ironworker for a short time until a fall ended his career. He later went to work for the NYS Park Police. He enjoyed playing on his computer and watching television.
Richard is survived by his brother, Abram of Akwesasne; his nephews, Robert King and William King Sr., and their children, Brandi, Gracie, William Jr; a chosen niece, Kim Jock; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Julia King; his aunt, Eva Powless; and uncles, Mitchell and Thomas Jacobs.
Services will be held privately under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens or the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
