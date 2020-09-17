State’s coronavirus infection rate stays below 1 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people died in New York from COVID-19 Wednesday as the state passed another day with an infection rate below 1 percent.
The three deaths were in Oneida, Queens, and Ulster counties.
Results of more than 91,000 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state Wednesday, with .98 percent of them positive.
The north country’s infection rate was .2 percent.
There were 486 people in hospitals because of the disease, with 135 in intensive care and 68 on ventilators.
