Susan Denor, 62, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 62 year old Susan Denor, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Anshe Zophen Cemetery in Ogdensburg with Pastor Rob Schirmer presiding. Susan passed away early Thursday morning at her home. Born in the Bronx, NY on March 25, 1958 to Harry Denor and Lee Davis, Susan is survived by her family and friends within the SUNMOUNT and the ARC of Jefferson St. Lawrence County communities. She enjoyed listening to music and found it relaxing. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .