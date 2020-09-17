Thomas E. Hutt, 77, of Watertown

Tom was born on February 15, 1943 in Carthage, the son of the late Francis and Leona (Curran) Hutt. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School where he excelled in baseball. He married the former Linda Burger on May 11, 1966 at the United Community Church in Carthage. They later divorced after 17 years of marriage. Tom worked for years in Rochester between General Motors, Kodak and car dealerships, then moved to Denver Colorado where he continued to work and manage several car dealerships. He returned to the Carthage area in 1986. He married the former Susan L. Collins on November 25, 2000 in Carthage.