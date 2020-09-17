Thomas E. Hutt, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas E. Hutt, 77, of 17481 US Rt. 11, Lot 7E, Watertown died Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Tom was born on February 15, 1943 in Carthage, the son of the late Francis and Leona (Curran) Hutt. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School where he excelled in baseball. He married the former Linda Burger on May 11, 1966 at the United Community Church in Carthage. They later divorced after 17 years of marriage. Tom worked for years in Rochester between General Motors, Kodak and car dealerships, then moved to Denver Colorado where he continued to work and manage several car dealerships. He returned to the Carthage area in 1986. He married the former Susan L. Collins on November 25, 2000 in Carthage.
Tom loved to golf and especially with his best friend and buddy, Randy Bishop at Carlowden Country Club. He also loved his Denver Broncos and New York Yankees, watching them religiously on television. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, trivia and was a walking sports encyclopedia especially in the topics of baseball and football. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Susan L. Hutt of Watertown, a daughter Kimberly Sevier of Sussex, Wisconsin, a son, Kevin Hutt of Suffolk, Virginia, a daughter, Colleen Iraola of Arvada, Colorado and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren who he loved so dearly, 2 brothers, Bruce (Charlie) of Carthage and Owen Hutt of Rochester and a sister, Janet Gadbaw of Rochester. He is predeceased by a brother, Wendell Hutt.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
