Tri-county region reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Thursday.
In St. Lawrence County, 3 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 314.
Officials said 13 cases are active and one person is hospitalized.
According to the county, 297 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 52,843 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced 1 new case on Thursday.
One person is hospitalized; 7 people are in mandatory isolation and 41 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 252 positive cases and performed 18,953 tests.
The county says 243 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Thursday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
