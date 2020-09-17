Watertown man apologizes for ‘calling for violence’ against LGBTQ+ community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s an apology from a Watertown man whose words urged violence against the LGBTQ+ community last year.
The 2019 Facebook post by Donnie Barrigar said, “Watertown is having a LGBTQ celebration. For the love of God, please let someone go on a mass shooting.”
He never faced charges for it.
Now Barrigar has issued the following statement:
“June 2nd, 2019 I made a Facebook post that prayed for violence on the LGBTQ+ community. I regret my judgement that allowed a hateful thought to become public and cause fear to spread amongst the LGBTQ+ community. My lapse in judgement caused many people to fear gathering together. I was wrong for my Facebook post that called for violence. As a Christian, I also let down God with my post calling for violence. I am sorry for the fear and pain I caused to the members of the LGBTQ+. I was completely wrong for my post and I ask for your forgiveness.”
This past summer, Barrigar recorded himself taking down the pride flag outside of city hall. The incident drew the attention of Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Barrigar faces a misdemeanor count for that incident.
Local attorney John Hallett, who’s representing Barriger in the flag removal case, said he didn’t know his client issued the statement until 7 News told him.
“I am encouraged by Mr. Barriger’s heartfelt apology," said Hallet. "I hope this goes a long way towards healing wounds felt by many people regarding this incident. Violence is never an answer particularly in matters such as this.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.