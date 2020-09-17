Watertown man apologizes for ‘calling for violence’ against LGBTQ+ community

“June 2nd, 2019 I made a Facebook post that prayed for violence on the LGBTQ+ community. I regret my judgement that allowed a hateful thought to become public and cause fear to spread amongst the LGBTQ+ community. My lapse in judgement caused many people to fear gathering together. I was wrong for my Facebook post that called for violence. As a Christian, I also let down God with my post calling for violence. I am sorry for the fear and pain I caused to the members of the LGBTQ+. I was completely wrong for my post and I ask for your forgiveness.”