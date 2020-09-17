Watertown Urban Mission receives big food donation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has received a donation of thousands of pounds of food.
The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints is donating food to 200 pantries to celebrate its 200th anniversary.
The Watertown Urban Mission received more than 5,000 pounds of nonperishable foods like macaroni, spaghetti, pasta sauce and canned vegetables.
Food Programs Manager Zoel Munson says the food pantry has been busy since the pandemic began.
She says this donation will help reach the high demand.
“It’s going to mean a lot. It means a lot to me, it’s going to mean a lot to the community. It’s going to be that much more that we can hand out to our people in need. It’s going to be that much more that we can spread out and make sure that we can reach more people. It really truly means a lot,” she said.
