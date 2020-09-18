$300-a-week jobless payments extended 3 weeks

ALNBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New Yorkers on unemployment may be eligible for another three weeks of assistance.
Labor officials say the state has qualified for another $300-a-week boost to unemployment checks under the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Those eligible are already receiving retroactive pay for the first three weeks of August.
Now they could receive money for August 23, August 30, and September 6. Payments will start next week, officials say.
An estimated 2.3 million New Yorkers are eligible. They will be notified by text or email if they automatically qualify or by email if they still need to be certified.
This is the last round of LWA funding.
It was established by an executive order from President Donald Trump and is designed to temporarily replace a portion of the $600-a-week boost unemployed workers were getting under the CARES Act.
That money ran out at the end of July and Congress has not agreed on a stimulus package to replace it.
