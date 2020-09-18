Athlete of the Week: Gavin Macaulay

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The local fall sports season may be influx, but that won’t stop us from doing another season of Athlete of the Week.
We are going to concentrate on seniors who have put together impressive resumes so far.
This week, we honor a football player from Lowville who has put up some impressive receiving numbers, including a handful of school records. His talents at catching the football earning him this week’s title.
Gavin Macaulay of Lowville is heading into his senior season of varsity football.
The talented receiver holds school records for receptions in a game with 9, receiving yards for a season with 656, and receiving yards in a career with 1,158.
Last season, he had 32 catches for 656 yards and 12 touchdowns, and on defense he owns 8 career interceptions. He was on Second Team All-State and in Class C, First Team All CNY and All North, he’s the total package.
Gavin is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 18, 2020.
