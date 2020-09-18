Clayton Opera House hosts live-stream concert

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is featuring a live-stream concert next month.
Executive director Julie Garnsey explained how it works in an interview for 7 News This Morning.
You can see the interview in the video above.
The concert is October 17 and will be streamed live from London’s Harlequin Theatre.
It’s called “Go Now!” and features the music of the Moody Blues.
Tickets are $15. The Opera House receives one-third of each ticket sale.
The concert will be available for two weeks after the event.
You can buy tickets and learn more at claytonoperahouse.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.