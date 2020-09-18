Cool & sunny for a couple days

Friday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | September 18, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 6:30 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day was off to a cold start, but not as cold as it will be Saturday morning.

Temperatures ranged from the low to upper 30s early Friday.

There’s a frost advisory in effect for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County until 8 a.m.

It will be sunny with highs slowly climbing into the upper 50s.

Temperatures plunge into the low 30s overnight.

There’s a freeze warning posted for Jefferson and Lewis counties from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny and in the mid-50s.

It will be sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday.

It will be sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, too. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday, the mid-60s Tuesday, and the upper 60s on Wednesday.

It will be partly sunny and around 70 on Thursday.

