Cool & sunny for a couple days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day was off to a cold start, but not as cold as it will be Saturday morning.
Temperatures ranged from the low to upper 30s early Friday.
There’s a frost advisory in effect for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County until 8 a.m.
It will be sunny with highs slowly climbing into the upper 50s.
Temperatures plunge into the low 30s overnight.
There’s a freeze warning posted for Jefferson and Lewis counties from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday will be sunny and in the mid-50s.
It will be sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday.
It will be sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, too. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday, the mid-60s Tuesday, and the upper 60s on Wednesday.
It will be partly sunny and around 70 on Thursday.
