Crane Virtual Concert

The art song for tenor and piano, premiering on YouTube, will feature the voice of Crane Professor Donald George and is populated with his photographs, taken in Germany. Garth and Wanamaker collaborated remotely through FaceTime and email, then sent the work to George, who did the recording in Percha, Germany. As they discussed the possibility of performance venues, George suggested that he would photograph churchyards, cemeteries, flora and fauna in the region, which became the basis of a stirring video setting created by his daughter, Meggie George, featuring the photographs and Bardsley’s words.