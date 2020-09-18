Drive-through food distributions in Cape Vincent & Madrid Saturday

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a pair of drive-through food distribution events in the north country Saturday.
One is at the Cape Vincent Elementary School and the other at Madrid-Waddington Central School.
Both start at 10 a.m.
More than 21,000 pounds of food will be handed out at each event.
At Cape Vincent, people should line up on Centre Street or Grant Road instead of going directly to the school. There will be 360 boxes each of produce, meat, and dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive one of each of the boxes while supplies last.
At Madrid-Waddington, there will be 360 boxes of produce, 373 boxes of meat, and 362 boxes of dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive one of each of the boxes while supplies last.
At both events, people have to stay in their cars while the food is loaded into their trunks for them.
