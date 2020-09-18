A guest from the past makes an appearance at Black River Drive-In’s Back to the Future showing

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Back to the Future Weekend at the Black River Drive In, and although Marty and Doc didn’t travel through time to make it, something else did.
That’s right. A 1982 Delorean came all the way from Utica to get the best seat in the house.
“Since I got the car, I’ve wanted to watch Back to the Future on the big screen in the car, so I get to fulfill that dream tonight,” said Frank Noti, who owns the Delorean.
And make a lot of people happy while he’s at it.
“I thought that it was insane, we’re watching Back to the Future, and there’s a Delorean!” said Nicholas Presley who was surprised to see the car.
The Back to the Future Movies are Ava Potter’s all time favorites. She couldn’t believe her dream of sitting in a Delorean was coming true.
“I was trying not to cry because I was so happy,” said Potter.
The car is a rarity, there’s only rumored to be 6,000 left in the world.
And like any genuine time-traveling Delorean, it has a flux capacitor in the back.
The real question is: can it time travel?
“I’m not gonna confirm or deny that I did get it up to 88, especially trying to get out of 2020. But even though I got it up to 88 it didn’t work, I was still here,” said Noti.
But whether it’s blasting from the past or zooming to the future, the car was a fun surprise for the present.
