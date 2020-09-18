A guest from the past makes an appearance at Black River Drive-In’s Back to the Future showing

A guest from the past makes an appearance at Black River Drive-In’s Back to the Future showing
It’s Back to the Future Weekend at the Black River Drive In, and although Marty and Doc didn’t travel through time to make it, something else did. (Source: wwny)
By Emily Griffin | September 18, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:31 PM

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Back to the Future Weekend at the Black River Drive In, and although Marty and Doc didn’t travel through time to make it, something else did.

That’s right. A 1982 Delorean came all the way from Utica to get the best seat in the house.

“Since I got the car, I’ve wanted to watch Back to the Future on the big screen in the car, so I get to fulfill that dream tonight,” said Frank Noti, who owns the Delorean.

And make a lot of people happy while he’s at it.

“I thought that it was insane, we’re watching Back to the Future, and there’s a Delorean!” said Nicholas Presley who was surprised to see the car.

The Back to the Future Movies are Ava Potter’s all time favorites. She couldn’t believe her dream of sitting in a Delorean was coming true.

“I was trying not to cry because I was so happy,” said Potter.

The car is a rarity, there’s only rumored to be 6,000 left in the world.

And like any genuine time-traveling Delorean, it has a flux capacitor in the back.

The real question is: can it time travel?

“I’m not gonna confirm or deny that I did get it up to 88, especially trying to get out of 2020. But even though I got it up to 88 it didn’t work, I was still here,” said Noti.

But whether it’s blasting from the past or zooming to the future, the car was a fun surprise for the present.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.