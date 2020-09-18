Jefferson County reports 1 new COVID case, 0 in St. Lawrence, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the tri-county region Friday.
It was in Jefferson County.
One person is hospitalized; 7 people are in mandatory isolation and 40 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 253 positive cases and performed 19,282 tests.
The county says 244 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, no new cases were confirmed, keeping the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began at 314.
Officials said 13 cases are active and one person is hospitalized.
According to the county, 297 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 53,403 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Friday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65. All cases have recovered.
