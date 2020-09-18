Madeline G. Dow, 84, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madeline G. Dow, age 84, of Andrews Street passed away on Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Friends and family may be received on Sunday September 20, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial to follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Brasher, NY. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Madeline was born on September 25, 1935 in Massena the daughter of the late Donat and Blanche (Clouthier) Beaudet. She attended school at St. Mary’s in Massena, she then started working at the older Massena Hospital as a nurse’s aide for ten years. She then worked for Medlink in Potsdam as a Home Health Aid for several years. She married Gerald Dow on June 25, 1965 at St. Mary’s Church, Massena.
She and her husband enjoyed square dancing. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading and camping with family and friends. Madeline and her husband moved to Mission, Texas in 1997 returning home in November of 2019.
Madeline is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gerald, her loving children, Raymond Dow of Owls Head, NY; Mark and wife June Dow of Massena, Cindy Furgison of Waddington, Sheri and husband Mark Norman of Madrid, NY. Eight grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Jeanine and husband Rado Petric on Mahuah, NJ along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Helen LaCourse, Theresa Shene, and a brother Leo Beaudet, and brother in-law Lionel LaCourse.
Memorial contribution to be acknowledged to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
