Madeline G. Dow, 84, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madeline G. Dow, age 84, of Andrews Street passed away on Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Friends and family may be received on Sunday September 20, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial to follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Brasher, NY. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.