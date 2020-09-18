Memorial Service: Freda Major, formerly of Sackets Harbor

Freda was happily active in many things. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor, where she served as clerk on the session and belonged to the Women’s Fellowship Circle. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Wanderlust, and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. Freda belonged to the National Secretaries Association and was named Watertown’s Secretary of the Year in 1968. Freda was an avid bowler until she was 90-years-old and a golfer into her 80′s! She was a member of the 600 Club in bowling; and in 1980, she was the women’s club champion at the Bedford Creek Golf Club. In addition, Freda was a charter member of the American Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary in the Harold W. Townsend Post 1757 in Sackets Harbor. Her father was the founder of the post and was honored to have the post named after him.