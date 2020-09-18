Philippe J. Bertrand, 77, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Philippe J. Bertrand, age 77, of Morristown, NY, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. John’s Church in Morristown, NY with Rev. Christopher Carrera. Internment will take place at the Foxwood Mausoleum following the Mass. Mr. Bertrand passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Bertrand of Morristown; a son, Andrew Bertrand, of Morristown; two grandchildren, Blake Bertrand and Drew Bertrand and his wife, Jessica, of Lisbon; one great-grandchild, Drew Bertrand, Jr.; seven siblings; Georgette Young and her husband Roger, of Ontario, NY, Louise Crann and her husband Geoffrey, of Newton, NJ, Jacques Bertrand, of Morristown, Bernard Bertrand and his wife Lera, of Morristown, Marcel Bertrand, of Morristown, Gisele Carney and her husband David, of Surfside Beach, SC, and Donald Bertrand and his wife Andrea, of Morristown. Phil is predeceased by his parents, Percy Bertrand in 1998, Rose Brisson Bertrand in 2008, and a sister, Claire Young in 2000.
Phil was born on June 24, 1943, in Valleyfield, Quebec, Canada, the son of Percy and Rose Brisson Bertrand. He attended local schools in Valleyfield and Morristown, NY. In 1958, his family moved to Morristown and moved onto the family farm. He later went out on his own and bought the neighboring Latham’s Farm and eventually buying the family farm from his father. On September 20, 1969, Phil married Barbara Todd at St. John’s Church in Morristown. He had farmed for over 51 years before retiring in 2013.
Phil enjoyed walking in the woods, tapping maple trees, making syrup, and collecting his farm toys.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Blake Lake Fish and Game Club, 1 Gilmour Rd., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to St. John’s Church, 506 Gouverneur St., Morristown, NY 13664.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
