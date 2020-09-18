Philippe J. Bertrand, 77, of Morristown

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Bertrand of Morristown; a son, Andrew Bertrand, of Morristown; two grandchildren, Blake Bertrand and Drew Bertrand and his wife, Jessica, of Lisbon; one great-grandchild, Drew Bertrand, Jr.; seven siblings; Georgette Young and her husband Roger, of Ontario, NY, Louise Crann and her husband Geoffrey, of Newton, NJ, Jacques Bertrand, of Morristown, Bernard Bertrand and his wife Lera, of Morristown, Marcel Bertrand, of Morristown, Gisele Carney and her husband David, of Surfside Beach, SC, and Donald Bertrand and his wife Andrea, of Morristown. Phil is predeceased by his parents, Percy Bertrand in 1998, Rose Brisson Bertrand in 2008, and a sister, Claire Young in 2000.