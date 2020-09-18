Plastic bag ban returning October 19 in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Remember New York’s ban on plastic bags? Well, it’s back as of October 19.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation made the announcement Friday.
The ban on single-use plastic carryout bags went into effect on March 1. Shoppers had the option of bringing their own bags or using paper bags at the store.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and a lawsuit was filed by the plastic bag industry, prompting the state to hold off on enforcing the ban. Some stores resumed using plastic bags.
In August, State Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DEC and upheld the ban.
The DEC agreed to provide at least 30 days' notice prior to starting enforcement.
The agency said it’s currently reaching out to grocery stores, retailers, and others to provide notice of the start of enforcement and answer questions.
