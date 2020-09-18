Police investigate shots fired in Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are investigating an apparent shots-fired incident in the town of Ellisburg Thursday night
A 7 News team arrived in the Comstock Road area just after 10 p.m.
They say they saw state police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, who appeared to be searching wooded areas with flashlights. A K-9 unit was brought in as well.
State police have only confirmed that this was a shots-fired incident and is an active investigation but gave no further details.
