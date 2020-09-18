Roger L. Tallon, 90, of Massena

Roger was born on February 6, 1930 in Montreal, Quebec the son of the late James and Noella (Hamel) Tallon. Roger and his family moved to Massena in 1953 to work on the St. Lawrence Seaway Project. He married his beautiful bride Evelyn Burgess of nearly 73 years on September 27, 1947 in Cornwall, Ontario Canada. He worked for V.S. Jerry and Sons, Caterpillar Tractor Dealer and then later for Syracuse Supply Co. as General Parts Manager until his retirement in 1995. After his retirement, Roger began to work at Robert Moses State Park. His duties including maintenance and head carpenter for over 20 years. Evelyn and Roger enjoyed wintering in Arizona and Florida for 10 years. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, and past member of the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702. He was known for his willingness to help and even helped produce the monthly Elk bulletins for many years. To those who knew him well, Roger was considered a very talented craftsman who enjoyed carpentry and was very meticulous. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed the fruits of his labor.