SUNY Oswego suspends in-person classes for 2 weeks

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Oswego is hitting the pause button on in-person learning.
The college will suspend face-to-face classes for 14 days starting Saturday.
In a statement to the college community, President Deborah Stanley said that while the campus hasn’t hit the state’s threshold for going to remote learning, it’s close.
“We are getting so close to the cap of 100 it seems inevitable we will pass it before September 25.”
Under state rules, colleges the size of Oswego that have 100 or more new COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period have to go remote learning only.
The clock started ticking for Oswego on September 12. Since then, the college has had 82 new cases.
“In that light, we determined that taking a pause in order to manage the virus with the goal of containing it on our campus is best for our entire college community,” Stanley said.
The pause starts Saturday. Stanley says she hope the college can resume in-person learning on October 5.
Stanley emphasizes the campus is not shutting down and students are not being sent home.
Students who live on campus will stay in their current housing and all students will required to limit their movements to essential needs only, such as going to a job, a medical appointment, or to access food.
All extracurricular programs and other non-essential student activities have been suspended.
Over 200 north country students attend SUNY Oswego: 23 from Lewis County, 28 from St. Lawrence County, and 157 from Jefferson County.
