U.S. - Canadian border closure extended through October 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - As expected, the border between the U.S. and Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel until at least October 21.
Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the news on Twitter Friday.
The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March.
Over the months, the travel restrictions have been extended several times due to concerns about COVID-19.
The latest extension was set to expire on September 21.
Earlier this week, reports from sources on both sides of the border indicated the restrictions would be extended into October and even into November.
