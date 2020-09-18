Watertown council to decide on building plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council will consider giving final approval Monday to construction of a building on Washington Street. Some neighbors have expressed concerns about the project.
On the council’s agenda Monday are three approvals for an 11,500 square foot building and parking area in the 1300 block of Washington Street, across from Watertown high school.
The Latif family proposes a building that would reportedly house the dental practice of Dr. Sarah Latif. The second story of the two story building would be a storage area.
After a summer of neighbor worry about the project, and review by the city planning board, the project changed some. The proposed building is now located at the front of the property. The Watertown Times reports it no longer includes plans for apartments.
Neighbors expressed concern about parking and about the potential for flooding caused by the new construction.
Council will consider three resolutions Monday - one which finds the project won’t hurt the environment, one which changes the zoning for the project to “Neighborhood Business” and one which approves the project’s plans.
