Watertown’s sales tax revenues down, but not as far as projected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s bad news and good news in the city of Watertown’s sales tax numbers.
According to the city council’s agenda, lawmakers will review the figures when they meet Monday night.
A memo in the agenda from Comptroller James Mills says the city’s sales tax revenue for August was down 14.06 percent from the same month in 2019.
But the amount is 28.26 percent higher than officials thought it would be when they created the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
In the first two months of the fiscal year, the city is 14.7 percent below last year’s numbers, but 27.31 ahead of what was projected.
When the budget was finalized, the country was already months into the coronavirus pandemic, so sales tax revenues were expected to be low.
July, August, and September of this year were budgeted at about two-thirds of revenues in 2019′s third quarter.
The projections for October, November, and December are at 90 percent of last year’s fourth quarter.
