Winner named in art contest to show what recovery looks like

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission hosted an art contest asking participants to show what recovery looks like.
Submissions showed all sides of recovery, the ups and downs, the challenges, and the joys.
The winning submission featuring a dandelion was all about fresh starts.
“I figure, you know, that dandelion right there is going to have a new beginning and I feel that’s the same for people in general that are addicted,” said Cynthia Pernice, art contest winner.
Pernice says she was inspired to enter the contest by her son, who is recovering from alcohol addiction.
Her design will be printed on merchandise sold to support the Bridge Program, which helps recovering addicts get on their feet.
