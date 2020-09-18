2 years after fire, ribbon cut at Canton’s new Dairy Queen

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton’s new Dairy Queen is just about ready to open after a devastating fire two years ago.
When the blaze destroyed the building, it looked like DQ’s 51-year run in Canton might be over. But owners kept the faith.
“We had a goal and today we feel that we have met our goal,” said Gail Crabtree, Canton Dairy Queen owner.
A ribbon cutting went on as planned Friday morning, but the opening was delayed by last minute glitches. Even the great-grandson of its founders kept the faith.
“It seems like how much, how long it’s took, it doesn’t seem that quick then. It took over a year,” said Andrew Guthrie Jr. “Wait, I knew we would.”
The new DQ features state-of-the-art technology. The dining room will be closed for now, but the counter and window will be open. Online ordering is also coming.
“Everyone wanted to know when we were coming back and we worked toward that goal and now everyone is ready to come in,” said Crabtree.
People lined up for vouchers for a free burger giveaway Friday. The restaurant rebuild cost more than a million dollars. A $195,000 federal grant obtained through the village paid for equipment.
A few days after the 2018 blaze, a 20 year old Dairy Queen employee was arrested in connection with the fire. Cody Horrocks was subsequently sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for arson.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.