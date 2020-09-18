YMCA receives $9M grant for aquatic & community center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown YMCA has received the $9 million grant it needed to help it transform the former call center building downtown into an aquatic and community center.
The Y has plans to convert a portion of the building into a community center with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, three exercise rooms, an arts/multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts, and a community kitchen.
The project is expected to cost $18 million
The Y applied for the grant in June.
The money is from the Department of Defense and was supported by officials at Fort Drum because the facility will benefit military families.
The funding was announced by Sen. Charles Schumer’s office Friday.
