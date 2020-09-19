Apple picking season off the a great start

TOWN OF DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again - apple picking season!
People from all over took the Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard Saturday to find the best pick on the tree.
Owner and operator Patsy Makuch says the harvest is going well this year, and they’ve seen a record number of people since they started U-Pick earlier this month.
“The previous weekends went very well, surprisingly. I know there’s been people through the years asking when are we going to start U-Pick and I didn’t want to do it until the trees were mature, which they are now,” she said.
Even though the harvest is going well, Makuch says the bushel count is going to be down this season because a lot of wind and drought conditions this summer. On top of that, they’ve had to make changes to these U-pick weekends, like labeling the rows so people know where to pick, and removing all of the ladders.
Julie Monahan and her family are visiting from Massachusetts. She says even with the changes, the kids couldn’t wait to come pick.
“It’s such a fun activity for the little kids to do. they have been looking forward to this for a while now. So we are finally able to get out today and take advantage of the beautiful weather. It’s great,” she said.
Makuch says she’s thankful for the support from the community, and there has been one thing that has caught her eye more than ever.
“What is most surprising of all is the respect that the community is showing to the trees. They are not just dropping apples on the ground, they are picking them up and putting them in their bags.”
The orchard will continue to have U-Pick events on Saturdays and Sundays this fall.
