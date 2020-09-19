Classic Movie Blog – These Three

William Wyler directed both big screen feature adaptations of the play, These Three in 1936, and The Children’s Hour in 1962. I had never seen the first version, although it had been on my movie wish list for decades. Finally, thanks to Amazon Prime Video I was able to watch it. Of course lesbianism couldn’t be mentioned in the film, so the scandal was reworked to be a lie about a love triangle between Karen (Merle Oberon), Martha (Miriam Hopkins) and Joe (Joel McCrea). Side Note: they are a gorgeous threesome: Oberon’s acting abilities may be limited, but the camera loves her-what a beauty. Hopkins, has a nervous, wound too tight quality in all her films, and here she uses it to her advantage as her world starts crumbling down around her. Is there anyone more affable from the Golden Age of Hollywood than the athletic, charming Joel McCrea. Yes this material is a bit “heavy” for him, but he wears suits so well, and gets in and out cars and jumps over fences so effortlessly.