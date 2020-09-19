James Carl Hendershot Jr., 64, formerly of Parishville

How do you begin to put into words, a man that gave selflessly and loved fearlessly. Our dad valued the little moments, the ones that left lasting memories and secret life lessons. The moments that we will carry with us and share with the world. He treasured spending time with his family narrating our memories like Roald Dahl. As much as any man loves to hunt, fish, build and fabricate, our father loved to take every moment to listen intently to all of our thoughts, hopes and dreams. Never to busy to extend a helping hand, words of wisdom or just have a good “ole heart to heart”. Our dad guaranteed that millions would remain safe in the air, while ensuring his family remained safe and secure on the ground. His personality, larger than life, it filled the room. His presence guaranteed love, laughter and sometimes a sarcastic edge! Some would use the analogy to describe him as, “walking into a room with grenade in hand, pulling the pin, placing the grenade on the table and calmly walking out the door”. His “ANALYTICAL” demeanor was the personification of his very being. How do you put into words, a man that gave selflessly, loved fearlessly and changed the world.