Keith J. Rudes, 77, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Keith J. Rudes, 77, of Sand Street, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY.
Born on May 12, 1943 in Rome, NY, he was a son of Kenneth G. and Luella I. Maxiner Rudes and a 1962 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.
Keith entered the US Army in September of 1964 and honorably discharged in March of 1965.
He married Carole A. Wood in October of 1971 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Antwerp, NY, with Rev. Cotter, officiating.
Keith worked for many years in Watertown, NY, between the NYS DOT and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS-Channel 16) and WWTI-Channel 50. He also started his own business, Keith Sound Service, his hobby of repairing TV’s in Philadelphia, NY.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Carole and three children, Bryan, Amy and Jennifer; a sister, Nancy Ronas; a brother, Kenneth Rudes; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents and a brother, Kevin Rudes, passed away previously.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Private burial will be in Child Falls Sunrise Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
