2 killed, 14 wounded in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police say two people were killed and 14 wounded in a mass shooting in Rochester early Saturday morning.
The incident happened on the city’s eastside at a party.
Rochester Police and New York State Police responded to the scene.
They say a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were killed.
Several streets have had to be blocked off as officials investigated.
Officials described the scene as chaotic.
“Officers observed approximately a hundred people running to and from the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which was a very chaotic scene. We can see and observe multiple victims of gunshot wounds at that time,” said Rochester Police Department Interim Chief Mark Simmons.
“We lost two tragic lives in this city last night. The families, praying for them. Praying for everyone that was here last night. I’m asking everyone to allow the police department to do what they need to do to make sure that justice is served here,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police say they aren’t sure yet if the attack was random or targeted.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
