Pulaski man is airlifted to Syracuse after an AVT rollover in Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Pulaski man had to be airlifted Saturday morning after an ATV accident.
Officials from the Mannsville Fire Department say they were called to the intersection of Van Wormer Road and Hessel Road at 11 AM.
They say a 50-year-old man was riding with a group of four wheelers and he became disoriented by the dust the others vehicles were kicking up.
Officials say he lost control of the ATV and ran into a stop sign, causing the ATV to roll on top of his chest.
Officials say a helicopter was brought in to the Mannsville Manor Elementary School to airlift him to a Syracuse hospital for treatment for back and chest pain, and say he doesn’t appear to be in critical condition.
