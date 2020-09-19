Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves 2020-2021 season update

“We know the city is very supportive. I mean the mayor’s office, the people at the arena, everybody would love to see us play. But we’re all kind of relying on state guidelines. I mean, if we were to start today, we could play all the games we want but we can’t have any fans. 50% capacity, I would say is probably the limit for what we need to make it, make it viable not to lose too much money," said Johannson.