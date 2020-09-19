Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves 2020-2021 season update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the cold weather upon us, thoughts of hockey come to mind.
For the Watertown Wolves, hopes of holding a pro placement camp in Novermber, and a Federal Hockey League season beginning in December.
The ice is down at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Arena, which can mean only one thing: that the Watertown Wolves season is getting closer. It’s a season new owner Andreas Johannson has been anticipating since purchasing the team on April 2nd.
“It’s the first step on a still fairly long journey to get up and running,” said Johannson.
And another one of those steps will come with a pro placement camp which will take place over a course of 3 days from November 18th to the 20th at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena.
Johansson says it’s a chance for the Wolves to take a look at some players that may have slipped through the cracks and possibly add some depth to an already stacked Wolves roster.
“You know, we get approached by people all the time that want to come and play for the team that they don’t currently have a contract anywhere else. I mean, they may have played at this level or somewhere else or played juniors, played international, whatever it is," said Johannson.
The camp is open to players 18 years of age and older and will be split into 3 sessions on Wednesday and Thursday and one on Friday.
“We want to give all these guys an opportunity to come up for, I believe, it’s a 3 day camp, give them an opportunity to train, to scrimmage to see if they make an impression. We’re gonna bring them right in to the main camp to get with our own players,” said Johansson.
With the laying of the ice and the announcement of the pro placement camp, anticipation for the start of the season is running high. A season is tentatively set to start sometime in December due to COVID-19.
“We know the city is very supportive. I mean the mayor’s office, the people at the arena, everybody would love to see us play. But we’re all kind of relying on state guidelines. I mean, if we were to start today, we could play all the games we want but we can’t have any fans. 50% capacity, I would say is probably the limit for what we need to make it, make it viable not to lose too much money," said Johannson.
Hockey fans are hoping to get an early Christmas present in December with the Wolves dropping the puck for the start of their 2020-21 season and front row seats to watch a team built to bring home the title for a 3rd time in franchise history.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.