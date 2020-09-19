21st congressional candidates weigh in on how to move forward after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - The two candidates for the 21st congressional district talked to 7 News about what they think should be done with the Supreme Court Seat now left vacant after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.
"I looked at the constitution, and the president constitutionally has the right to nominate his selection for Supreme Court, and of course, the Senate has the constitutional authority to make a decision to confirm that person. I support the president’s decision to put forth someone and the senate’s decision to move that if they have the votes, said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
“We have an election coming up, there will be new leadership. We need to be deliberate and thoughtful and give the new people who are elected the opportunity to do the work of vetting and the research, this election matters and our voices matter in that,” said congressional candidate Tedra Cobb.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.