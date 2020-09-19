Stefanik and Cobb lend a hand at north country food distributions

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News caught up with 21st congressional candidates Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb Saturday morning as they were aiding in free food distribution in the area.
Stefanik was at Madrid-Waddington Central School, helping with the milk drive there.
And Cobb in Cape Vincent, helping to hand out donated products to those in need.
Both congressional candidates say they’re happy to help and they’re impressed by the communities' efforts.
“The north country is a community and we show up for each other. We always have and I believe we always will. Our communities need to remain tight and we have to continue to help each other through it,” said Cobb.
“People are in need right now, but I think what this shows is the community is working together. Our local farms are stepping up in big ways, whether its our dairy farms or our specialty crops in making sure we are providing the resources that are needed to members of our community,” said Stefanik.
With the combined efforts of the two candidates, tens of thousands of pounds of food were delivered in the north country.
