Theresa hay fire caused by improperly disposed cigarette

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) -A hay fire is under control in the Town of Theresa Saturday evening.
The fire started in a field off of Fredericks Road when a cigarette wasn’t put out properly and ignited several bails of hay.
Firefighters from several different departments responded to the smoky scene to extinguish the fire.
There were no reported injuries and firefighters continued to smolder the flames with water even after it was pronounced inactive to ensure it wouldn’t reignite.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.