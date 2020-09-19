Watertown joins cities across the nation honoring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Court houses across the country are honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the north country was no exception.
A group of about two dozen gathered at the Jefferson County Court House at 8 PM Saturday to honor her life.
During the vigil, attendees expressed their admiration for her sacrifices for the country, and how hard she battled cancer.
They also said they hope lawmakers wait to fill her vacant seat until November, citing no one could replace her.
