Donald R. Sullivan, 87, of Morristown

Donald accomplished many things throughout his life. At a very young age he became deaf and lost one eye from a dynamite accident that occurred when he was only ten years old. Defying the odds of beings deaf and having only one eye he was still able to read, write, drove, and even knew how to wire the electrical in his parents' garage. He was employed by a gulf course as a caddy, Don even learned how to play gulf. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobile. Even at the age of 73 he would cruse along on a kids' scooter. Dons' biggest enjoyment in life was to make people laugh.