MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Mass for Donald R. Sullivan, 87, of Morristown, NY; formerly of Brasher Falls, NY will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg, NY with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Norwood following the Mass. Mr. Sullivan passed away Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Donald is survived by his brother Gary J. Sullivan and his wife Rosemary, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; his nieces and nephews Debra J. Hayes, Timothy J. Hayes, David A. Hayes, John T. Hayes all of Florida. Cynthia L. Measheaw and her husband Earl R. Measheaw of Gouverneur, NY. Colleen M. Fletcher and her husband Matthew T. Fletcher of Naples, Fl. Andrew E. Hayes and his wife Luz M. Hayes, of Naples, Fl. Michael E. Sullivan, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, Kerrie L. Gumaer and her husband Rodnie Gumaer, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; great nieces and nephews Samantha, Jessica, Rodnie Jr. Gumaer, Ajani, Logan, Lauren Fletcher, Andrew Hayes, Johnny, Dustin, Joshua, Cheyenne Earlywine, Alison Anderson, Mathew, Larry, Jessie, Patrick Hayes, Paul Marlow, Sara, Jessica, Sarah Measheaw, and Bryant Cruz. Don was predeceased by his parents Michael J. and Anna L. Sullivan of Brasher Falls, NY; his sister, Jean W. Hayes of Ogdensburg, NY; Jean’s twin Veronica A. Sullivan; and two brothers, Joseph and John Sullivan.
Donald was born on April 21, 1933, on a diary farm in St. Lawrence County, the son of Michael J. and Anna L. Oakes Sullivan. He attended School for the Deaf in Rome, NY. Don lived in Columbia High Manor in Morristown, NY. for several years, before living in Riverledge Nursing Home.
Donald was dedicated to attending St. John’s Church of Morristown, NY and Notre Dame Church of Ogdensburg, NY. before he attended St. Patrick Church of Brasher Falls, Don was a devout catholic, he was always there to lend a helping hand. He did a lot for his sister, Jean, with helping her get to the store, doctors' appointments, or whatever she needed.
Donald accomplished many things throughout his life. At a very young age he became deaf and lost one eye from a dynamite accident that occurred when he was only ten years old. Defying the odds of beings deaf and having only one eye he was still able to read, write, drove, and even knew how to wire the electrical in his parents' garage. He was employed by a gulf course as a caddy, Don even learned how to play gulf. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobile. Even at the age of 73 he would cruse along on a kids' scooter. Dons' biggest enjoyment in life was to make people laugh.
Donations may be made in his memory to Edward I. Moses: Walk/Run for Life in honor of his deceased sister Jean Hayes.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.