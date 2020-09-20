New York State lit up blue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The color blue shined bright across the Empire State Saturday night in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Ruthe Bader Ginsburg’s favorite color.
So to celebrate her legacy, New York State landmarks from Niagara falls to New York City were lit blue.
One World Trade Center, the Mid-Hudson Bridge, Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center, Niagara Falls and the State Fair Main Gate and Exposition Center in Syracuse were a few of the places illuminated.
In nearly three decades on the high court, Ginsburg earned a reputation as a staunch advocate for liberal causes and equal rights.
She died Friday at the age of 87 after a decades long battle with cancer.
